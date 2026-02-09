corporate-logo
March 7, 7:30 PM | Home Opener

Kick off the 2026 season at Toyota Field with our Home Opener, featuring pregame festivities, a stadium-wide Red Out, and the first electric matchday atmosphere of the year. Fans can also purchase a special Home Opener ticket package that includes a limited-edition red SAFC t-shirt to wear as part of the Red Out. 

March 25, 7:30 PM | Bierfest

Celebrate international soccer with a German-inspired matchday as SAFC takes on SV Darmstadt 98 at Toyota Field. Also, enhance your matchday with a special Bierfest ticket package, including four beer tastings and a soft pretzel with your match ticket. 

April 11, 7:30 PM | Viva Night

Viva Night celebrates the culture, energy, and spirit of San Antonio with a festive matchday atmosphere at Toyota Field. 

May 2, 7:30 PM | Military Appreciation

Military Appreciation Night honors those who serve and have served with a matchday dedicated to recognition, gratitude, and community at Toyota Field. 

July 4, 8:00 PM | Independence Day

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Toyota Field with a patriotic matchday atmosphere, featuring festive elements and a post-match fireworks show.


$3 Hot Dog, $2 Sodas, $1 Beer

July 18, 8:00 PM | Do Good Night: Christmas in July

Celebrate the spirit of giving with a festive, summer-style twist as Toyota Field transforms for Christmas in July, blending holiday cheer with community impact.

August 15, 8:00 PM | Spurs Night

Spurs Night celebrates San Antonio pride and the city’s championship sports culture with a matchday inspired by one of the city’s most iconic teams.

September 5, 7:30 PM | Lotería Night

Lotería Night brings a beloved cultural tradition to life at Toyota Field with interactive gameplay, prizes, and a vibrant matchday atmosphere.



October 17, 7:30 PM | Harry Potter Night

Step into the wizarding world at Toyota Field for Harry Potter Night, featuring magical matchday elements and themed experiences inspired by the beloved series. Plus, fans can purchase a special SAFC x Harry Potter jersey ticket package, which includes a match ticket and a random House-themed soccer jersey, with the House revealed when you open your pack at the match!

March 21, 7:30 PM | Women’s Empowerment

Celebrate women in sports and the community during Women’s Empowerment Night, highlighting leadership, impact, and achievement through special matchday moments.


March 29, 3:00 PM | Kids Day

Kids Day brings family-friendly fun to Toyota Field with kid-focused activities and a matchday experience designed for young fans. 


April 25, 7:30 PM | Kick Cancer

Kick Cancer Night is a purpose-driven matchday focused on awareness, community, and impact, using the power of soccer to support the fight against cancer. 

May 23, 7:30 PM | Pride Night

Pride Night celebrates inclusion, self-expression, and community, creating a welcoming matchday experience for all fans at Toyota Field.

July 11, 8:00 PM | Margaritaville

Margaritaville brings island vibes to Toyota Field with a laid-back, tropical matchday atmosphere inspired by sun, fun, and summer. Plus, fans can purchase a special Margaritaville ticket package that includes a match ticket and an exclusive SAFC x Margaritaville Hawaiian shirt, available for this night only!

August 1, 8:00 PM | Back to School + Teacher Appreciation

As the school year approaches, Back to School Night celebrates students and educators with a matchday focused on appreciation and community.

August 22, 8:00 PM | College Night

College Night brings campus energy to Toyota Field with a high-energy matchday atmosphere celebrating students, schools, and college pride.

September 26, 7:30 PM | Wrestling Night

Wrestling Night brings the high-energy world of professional wrestling to Toyota Field, blending larger-than-life entertainment with the excitement of live soccer.

$3 Hot Dog, $2 Sodas, $1 Beer

October 24, 7:30 PM | Fan Appreciation

Fan Appreciation Night is a celebration of the SAFC community, featuring special matchday moments and a fan giveaway as we close out the regular season at Toyota Field.

$3 Hot Dog, $2 Sodas, $1 Beer

