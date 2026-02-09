Kick off the 2026 season at Toyota Field with our Home Opener, featuring pregame festivities, a stadium-wide Red Out, and the first electric matchday atmosphere of the year. Fans can also purchase a special Home Opener ticket package that includes a limited-edition red SAFC t-shirt to wear as part of the Red Out.
Celebrate international soccer with a German-inspired matchday as SAFC takes on SV Darmstadt 98 at Toyota Field. Also, enhance your matchday with a special Bierfest ticket package, including four beer tastings and a soft pretzel with your match ticket.
Step into the wizarding world at Toyota Field for Harry Potter Night, featuring magical matchday elements and themed experiences inspired by the beloved series. Plus, fans can purchase a special SAFC x Harry Potter jersey ticket package, which includes a match ticket and a random House-themed soccer jersey, with the House revealed when you open your pack at the match!
Margaritaville brings island vibes to Toyota Field with a laid-back, tropical matchday atmosphere inspired by sun, fun, and summer. Plus, fans can purchase a special Margaritaville ticket package that includes a match ticket and an exclusive SAFC x Margaritaville Hawaiian shirt, available for this night only!