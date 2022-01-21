NEXT HOME MATCH 00days00hours00minutes00seconds This countdown has ended already! buy tickets Instagram X Facebook TikTok YouTube VISIT FAN SHOP Join now! DOWnload app Season tickets THEME NIGHTS Group Experiences SAN ANTONIO FC MIDFIELDER MOHAMED OMAR NAMED TO USL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM OF THE WEEK Midfielder helped San Antonio secure shutout against Monterey Bay SAN ANTONIO (August 26, 2025) – San Antonio FC midfielder Mohamed Omar has been named to the USL Championship Team of […] Read SAN ANTONIO FC DRAWS MONTEREY BAY F.C. 0-0 SAFC records seventh shutout of the season SAN ANTONIO (August 23, 2025) – San Antonio FC split points with Monterey Bay F.C. after a 0-0 draw on the road Saturday […] Read SAN ANTONIO FC FALLS TO HARTFORD ATHLETIC IN USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP San Antonio’s first cup run ends in quarterfinals SAN ANTONIO (August 20, 2025) – San Antonio’s USL Jägermeister Cup run came to a close Wednesday, dropping an 0-2 result to […] Read TOYOTA FIELD TO HOST UTSA vs. UIW WOMEN’S SOCCER HOMETOWN SHOWDOWN Local collegiate programs set to face off Thursday, Sept. 4 SAN ANTONIO (August 20, 2025) – For the second consecutive season, the soccer contest between UTSA and UIW will be […] Read Tweets by SanAntonioFC