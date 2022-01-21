corporate-logo
SAN ANTONIO FC MIDFIELDER MOHAMED OMAR NAMED TO USL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM OF THE WEEK

Midfielder helped San Antonio secure shutout against Monterey Bay SAN ANTONIO (August 26, 2025) – San Antonio FC midfielder Mohamed Omar has been named to the USL Championship Team of […]
SAN ANTONIO FC DRAWS MONTEREY BAY F.C. 0-0

SAFC records seventh shutout of the season SAN ANTONIO (August 23, 2025) – San Antonio FC split points with Monterey Bay F.C. after a 0-0 draw on the road Saturday […]
SAN ANTONIO FC FALLS TO HARTFORD ATHLETIC IN USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP

San Antonio’s first cup run ends in quarterfinals SAN ANTONIO (August 20, 2025) – San Antonio’s USL Jägermeister Cup run came to a close Wednesday, dropping an 0-2 result to […]
TOYOTA FIELD TO HOST UTSA vs. UIW WOMEN’S SOCCER HOMETOWN SHOWDOWN

Local collegiate programs set to face off Thursday, Sept. 4 SAN ANTONIO (August 20, 2025) – For the second consecutive season, the soccer contest between UTSA and UIW will be […]
