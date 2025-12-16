Upcoming
Saturday
March 7
TBD
Phoenix
Rising FC
Home Opener
at Toyota Field
Away
Saturday
March 14
TBD
FC Tulsa
at ONEOK Field
Home
Saturday
March 21
TBD
New Mexico
United
at Toyota Field
Home
Saturday
March 29
TBD
Lexington SC
at Toyota Field
Away
Saturday
April 4
TBD
Monterey
Bay FC
at Cardinale Stadium
Away
Wednesday
April 8
TBD
Orange
County SC
at Championship Soccer Stadium
Home
Saturday
April 11
TBD
Miami FC
at Toyota Field
Away
Saturday
April 18
TBD
El Paso
Locomotive FC
at Southwest University Park
Home
Saturday
April 25
TBD
Birmingham
Legion FC
at Toyota Field
Home
Saturday
May 2
TBD
Colorado Springs
Switchbacks FC
at Toyota Field
Away
Saturday
May 9
TBD
Phoenix
Rising FC
at Phoenix Rising Stadium at 38th St/Washington
Away
Saturday
May 16
TBD
One
Knoxville SC
Prinx Tires USL Cup
at Covenant Health Park
Home
Saturday
May 23
TBD
Sacramento
Republic FC
at Toyota Field
Away
Wednesday
May 27
TBD
Sporting
JAX
at Hodges Stadium
Away
Saturday
June 6
TBD
FC Tulsa
Prinx Tires USL Cup
at ONEOK Field
Away
Saturday
June 13
TBD
Lexington SC
at Lexington SC Stadium
Away
Wednesday
June 24
TBD
Colorado Springs
Switchbacks FC
at Weidner Field
Home
Saturday
July 4
TBD
Monterey
Bay FC
at Toyota Field
Home
Saturday
July 11
TBD
Chattanooga
Red Wolves SC
Prinx Tires USL Cup
at Toyota Field
Home
Saturday
July 18
TBD
Las Vegas
Lights FC
at Toyota Field
Away
Saturday
July 25
TBD
Brooklyn FC
at Maimonides Park
Home
Saturday
August 1
TBD
Indy
Eleven
at Toyota Field
Away
Saturday
August 8
TBD
Louisville
City FC
at Lynn Family Stadium
Home
Saturday
August 15
TBD
El Paso
Locomotive FC
at Toyota Field
Home
Saturday
August 22
TBD
Oakland
Roots SC
at Toyota Field
Away
Saturday
August 29
TBD
New Mexico
United
at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
Home
Saturday
September 5
TBD
FC Tulsa
at Toyota Field
Away
Friday
September 11
TBD
Colorado Springs
Switchbacks FC
at Weidner Field
Away
Sunday
September 20
TBD
Sacramento
Republic FC
at Heart Health Park
Home
Saturday
September 26
TBD
Tampa Bay
Rowdies
at Toyota Field
Away
Saturday
October 3
TBD
Las Vegas
Lights SC
at Cashman Field
Away
Saturday
October 10
TBD
Oakland
Roots SC
at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum
Home
Saturday
October 17
TBD
New Mexico
United
at Toyota Field
Home
Saturday
October 24
TBD