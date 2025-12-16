corporate-logo
San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC

Times to be released at a later date.

Home

Saturday
March 7
TBD

Phoenix

Rising FC

Home Opener
at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Saturday
March 14
TBD

FC Tulsa

at ONEOK Field

Home

Saturday
March 21
TBD

New Mexico

United

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Home

Saturday
March 29
TBD

Lexington SC

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Saturday
April 4
TBD

Monterey

Bay FC

at Cardinale Stadium

Away

Wednesday
April 8
TBD

Orange

County SC

at Championship Soccer Stadium

Home

Saturday
April 11
TBD

Miami FC

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Saturday
April 18
TBD

El Paso

Locomotive FC

at Southwest University Park

Home

Saturday
April 25
TBD

Birmingham

Legion FC

Prinx Tires USL Cup
at Toyota Field
Tickets

Home

Saturday
May 2
TBD

Colorado Springs

Switchbacks FC

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Saturday
May 9
TBD

Phoenix

Rising FC

at Phoenix Rising Stadium at 38th St/Washington

Away

Saturday
May 16
TBD

One

Knoxville SC

Prinx Tires USL Cup
at Covenant Health Park

Home

Saturday
May 23
TBD

Sacramento

Republic FC

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Wednesday
May 27
TBD

Sporting

JAX

at Hodges Stadium

Away

Saturday
June 6
TBD

FC Tulsa

Prinx Tires USL Cup
at ONEOK Field

Away

Saturday
June 13
TBD

Lexington SC

at Lexington SC Stadium

Away

Wednesday
June 24
TBD

Colorado Springs

Switchbacks FC

at Weidner Field

Home

Saturday
July 4
TBD

Monterey

Bay FC

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Home

Saturday
July 11
TBD

Chattanooga

Red Wolves SC

Prinx Tires USL Cup
at Toyota Field
Tickets

Home

Saturday
July 18
TBD

Las Vegas

Lights FC

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Saturday
July 25
TBD

Brooklyn FC

at Maimonides Park

Home

Saturday
August 1
TBD

Indy

Eleven

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Saturday
August 8
TBD

Louisville

City FC

at Lynn Family Stadium

Home

Saturday
August 15
TBD

El Paso

Locomotive FC

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Home

Saturday
August 22
TBD

Oakland

Roots SC

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Saturday
August 29
TBD

New Mexico

United

at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

Home

Saturday
September 5
TBD

FC Tulsa

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Friday
September 11
TBD

Colorado Springs

Switchbacks FC

at Weidner Field

Away

Sunday
September 20
TBD

Sacramento

Republic FC

at Heart Health Park

Home

Saturday
September 26
TBD

Tampa Bay

Rowdies

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Away

Saturday
October 3
TBD

Las Vegas

Lights SC

at Cashman Field

Away

Saturday
October 10
TBD

Oakland

Roots SC

at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum

Home

Saturday
October 17
TBD

New Mexico

United

at Toyota Field
Tickets

Home

Saturday
October 24
TBD

Orange

County SC

at Toyota Field
Tickets

