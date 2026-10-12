The SAFC x ScatterJoy collection is back! What was originally created as a one night only collaboration for our September 29 match sold out almost immediately, so we’re bringing it back for a limited time online.

The ScatterJoy Project is a creative mental health company working to make care more accessible and affordable through storytelling, community and tangible resources. Proceeds from this collection will support their mental health programs and initiatives. Preorder by October 18. Orders ship in early November.

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